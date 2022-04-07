The massive Melbourne A-League Men's derby may be coming off the back of a gruelling trip to Perth but Victory coach Tony Popovic says his players are up for the challenge.

Victory overcame a late overnight arrival into Western Australia to claim a 1-0 win over the Glory on Wednesday, a result that puts them third on the ladder.

Next up though is Saturday's clash with crosstown rivals Melbourne City, who warmed up for the derby with a comprehensive 4-0 thumping of Sydney FC at AAMI Park.

That win puts City eight points clear at the top of the ladder and they'll head into the clash with Victory on an 11-match unbeaten run.

Popovic, however, is undaunted about the prospect of taking on the red-hot champions on the back of a return flight to Victoria.

The last time the two teams met it came just days after Victory had gone down 4-3 after extra time in a thrilling Asian Champions League playoff against Vissel Kobe in Japan.

"It will be difficult but we faced that recently when we went to Japan, played extra time, travelled 24 hours back from Japan and 48 hours later we played Melbourne City," Popovic said.

"That was only recently and we had a draw and played very well.

"We have another opportunity now. Difficult circumstances, but a chance to show once again there we're a good side."

Victory will also travel home hoping Wednesday's match-winning strike by Francesco Margiotta is a turning point in the season for the Italian forward.

The 57th-minute winner was Margiotta's first goal in 12 league matches, ending a drought stretching back a 2-2 derby clash against City on December 18.

"Very happy for him," Popovic said.

"He played very well in Adelaide a few days ago. Set up our goal and had a very good match and continued with that (on Wednesday).

"He had a wonderful free-kick that hit the post and then he got the goal.

"I'm sure that will lift his confidence even further.

"He's always been a good footballer and strikers, when they score, usually gain even more confidence.

"We're hoping to see that from Francesco moving forward."

