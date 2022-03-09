Melbourne Victory marskman Nick D'Agostino says he's much like his A-League Men's club: rising in confidence.

Victory's A-League confidence rising 'with and without the ball'

By
By

Melbourne Victory attacker Nick D'Agostino says confidence is rising at his A-League Men's club ahead of their clash against Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne Victory marskman Nick D'Agostino says he's much like his A-League Men's club: rising in confidence.

Melbourne Victory - Central Coast Mariners

  • Victory face Mariners on Wednesday in the A-League.
  • Attacker Nick D'Agostino believes the club are increasing in form.
  • Melbourne are fifth in the ladder, Central Coast tenth.

More A-League news can be found on FTBL.

Victory enter Wednesday night's away fixture against Central Coast buoyed by a two-game winning streak.

And D'Agostino's stocks are rising after scoring a last-start brace against Macarthur FC.

"I came here to work hard and put myself in that starting contention every week and I think I am slowly doing that now," the former Perth Glory and Brisbane attacker said on Tuesday.

"I have had some good performances but I want to keep the consistency.

"That is the main part, just being consistent, scoring week-in, week-out and playing well and helping the team as much as possible.

D'Agostino has scored six times in his first season with Victory, who are now perched in fifth spot with 21 points from 13 games.

And the 24-year-old believed his club's 3-1 win against the Bulls was a pointer of things to come.

"It was a top performance with and without the ball," he said.

"With the ball, we were so dangerous and created many chances.

"And without the ball, we were just so solid.

"It was really disappointing to concede right at the end but it gives us a chance to always keep improving and keep learning and that is what we're aiming to do."

Victory downed the Mariners 1-0 on February 19, a fortnight after downing Central Coast 2-1 in the FFA Cup final.

But D'Agostino was under no illusions about the threat posed by the Mariners, despite them being in 10th spot with 14 points from 13 games.

"We have had a couple of tough battles," he said.

"They come out and fight for every ball and opportunity and we have got to match that - and if we can match that, then our quality can definitely show in the end.

"They're very, very tough to try and break down and they have got some quality players in attack, they have got a lot of firepower up front ... and obviously good young defenders as well.

"We know we're up for a battle."

PLUS...

Monty hails Mariners' import after breaking eight year A-League Roar curse

Central Coast coach Nick Montgomery has hailed French attacker Beni N'Kololo after the 25-year-old's third goal in his past three A-League Men games.

PLUS...

Rangers great tips Aussie influx to Scottish Premiership

In a glorious not-so-distant past the English Premier League glowed green and gold - now it’s the Scottish Premiership hoovering up Aussie talent.

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.

SHARE

(c) AAP
Tags:  
a-leaguea-league menfootballmelbourne victorynick dagostino

SHARE

Related Articles

A snapshot of the 14th round of the A-League Women

A snapshot of the 14th round of the A-League Women
D'Agostino's A-League brace helps Victory trample Bulls

D'Agostino's A-League brace helps Victory trample Bulls
Tenacious Victory scrape into A-League finals

Tenacious Victory scrape into A-League finals

Latest News

Sydney FC win secures AFC Champions League place

Sydney FC win secures AFC Champions League place

9 Mar 2022
Victory's A-League confidence rising 'with and without the ball'

Victory's A-League confidence rising 'with and without the ball'

9 Mar 2022
The Preview: Honda LPGA Thailand

The Preview: Honda LPGA Thailand

8 Mar 2022

Most Read

Double jeopardy for Arnold as Socceroos suffer striker crisis

Double jeopardy for Arnold as Socceroos suffer striker crisis

5 Mar 2022
'He loves Australia': AS Roma starlet ready to commit to Socceroos

'He loves Australia': AS Roma starlet ready to commit to Socceroos

2 Mar 2022
Champions League media rights acquired in Australia

Champions League media rights acquired in Australia

4 Mar 2022
Australia hand call-up to hot Parma prospect

Australia hand call-up to hot Parma prospect

4 Mar 2022