Melbourne Victory defender Tim Hoogland is the latest A-League player to opt out of completing the season.

The German centre-back did not travel with his teammates to the NSW hub and chief executive Trent Jacobs confirmed Hoogland had elected to return to Germany.

"Tim Hoogland our central defender - who had returned in very good order and we were looking forward to seeing him play - has made the difficult decision, because of the European timetables for families around school and the like, to not join us for the five-week window to conclude the season," Jacobs told SEN radio on Wednesday.

"(He) is returning to Germany and we'll formally announce that today."

Hoogland, who was restricted to just six A-League games through injuries before the season was suspended, had previously made his reluctance to enter a hub clear.

His departure follows those of Western United marquee Panagiotis Kone and Melbourne City winger Markel Susaeta, who opted to return to Europe rather than complete the season

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro elected not to travel to NSW, considering the hub an "unacceptable health risk" for him and his family.

Former Victory captain Ola Toivonen returned to Sweden in June, signing with Malmo FF, while midfielder Jakob Poulsen retired in May.

Meanwhile, former caretaker coach Carlos Salvachua - who quit at the end of May to return to Europe - has linked up with Kevin Muscat at Belgian club Sint-Truiden.