If last time is anything to go by, Melbourne Victory forward Andrew Nabbout is in for a day out against Newcastle on Sunday.

The 27-year-old made a serious impact in the A-League across 46 matches for the Jets between 2016-2018.

But Melbourne is home for the Socceroo, returning to the Victorian capital this season following a stint in Japan with Urawa Red Diamonds.

Nabbout's first match back with Victory was an FFA Cup match against the Jets, immediately hitting top-gear with a brace in the surprise 3-2 defeat.

But what captured the attention of many in August was Nabbout's complete refusal to celebrate both goals, throwing his hands up and stop running towards teammates.

The Victory star says he loved his time with the Jets, who travel to AAMI Park entrenched on the bottom of the table

"I have huge respect for Newcastle and I'll keep that in my mind (if I score)," Nabbout said.

"I've got to score first and then I'll worry about my celebration, but a lot of the time when it comes to celebrations I don't really think, whatever pops into my head I just do."

After a hamstring issue early in the A-League season forced him to miss about a month, Nabbout is feeling confident in his body again.

If Victory are to force their way back into finals contention, a fit-and-firing Nabbout is a must.

He had a well-earned rest after Victory's 2-1 win against Melbourne City on December 21.

Nabbout said it was his first proper break since 2017 when he was at Newcastle due to a gruelling schedule of club and international games.

"We've been monitoring the way I've been training because a lot of the time I'm a 100 miles an hour all the time," he said.

"(The coaching staff) have to rein me back a bit and watch my training loads really closely."