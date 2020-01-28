Football Operations Manager Paul Trimboli wished Thomas all the best for the next chapter in his career but admitted the club faced a race against time to fill the gap he will leave in struggling Victory's backline.

“After much consideration we understand this is a wonderful opportunity for Tommy’s career and we wish him well,” Trimboli said.

“With only a couple of days left in the transfer window, we’re working hard to find a suitable replacement to fill the spot made available in our squad."



The 22-year-old said it was with mixed emotions that he departs Victory.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Melbourne Victory for the belief and support they’ve shown me since I arrived back in 2015,” Deng said.



“The club has given me so much over the journey, and as tough as it is to say goodbye, I think it’s a great reflection of Victory’s professionalism and investment in their players.



“It was a tough decision to make, but for my professional career the opportunity to play in the J1 League is one I couldn’t pass up.”



“I’ve made some great friendships and memories at Victory, and I want to wish the players and staff all the best for the remainder of this season and beyond.”



“Finally, to the Victory members and supporters, thank you for all your passion and support. You are without question the best supporters in the league.”



Trimboli added: “We’ve watched Tommy grow on and off the pitch, he’s a much loved member of the dressing room and the broader Victory family.”



“On behalf of everyone at the club we wish Tommy all the best for the next phase of his football career, and he is always welcome at Melbourne Victory.”