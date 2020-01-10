Melbourne Victory captain Ola Toivonen will miss another A-League game as he battles a niggling groin injury.

The star striker was suspended for the Victory's 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle last Sunday, but coach Marco Kurz has decided against risking him for this weekend's trip to play Central Coast.

Kurz said Toivonen was no certainty to face Adelaide United at Hindmarsh Stadium either, with just five days in between games.

"He's still in the rehab process, that means progression as well but not good enough to start," Kurz said on Friday.

"If it was a final, we would risk it. But it's good to take care."

Toivonen last played on December 21 in Victory's 2-1 Melbourne derby win against City, heading to the bench with the injury after 62 minutes.

Kurz's side carried the momentum from that result into last week's clash against Newcastle, thumping the Jets 4-0 to be just three-points off third-placed Perth Glory.

Victory is still without Tim Hoogland after the defender was a late withdrawal against Newcastle to have knee surgery, which could see him miss up to a month.

While Victory have lifted after an uninspiring start to the season, Kurz said his team couldn't afford to get complacent in a close-run competition.

"The way we perform, the attitude, the hard work and body language, that was the key for success and we have to show this week-to-week," Kurz said.

"To play away is part of the challenge and we are well prepared.

"We spoke about Central Coast, a good organised team, and we have to improve to the next step to beat them."