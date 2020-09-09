The kit appears to feature a reasonably attractive and simple white base with black trim and lower neck arrow design, with any gold lining around the crest, logo and neck.

It will make Macarthur the first white and black home strip in A-League history and the first to predominantly feature black and white since as the club colours since New Zealand Knights.

The kit will also be sponsored by Macron.

