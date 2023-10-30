Sunday's 6-0 weekend submission against Adelaide United laid bare the faulty mechanics of a misfiring machine suffering the consequences of questionable recruitment, tactical predictability and defensive fragility.

Sources close to the playing group suggest that while Vidosic remains in situ morale and belief are unlikely to shift, such is the level of disillusionment.

Though renowned for their patience and forebeafance in the face of adversity - reference Patrick Kisnorbo’s survival at the helm of troubled French Ligue 2 club Troyes - the City Football Group’s largesse is not limitless.

Most concerning for the four-time A-League champions is, claim sources close to the dressing room, a growing disconnect between Vidosic and his players.

It’s understood that whilst the 62-year-old who succeeded Kisnorbo a year ago is universally liked, his training sessions have a “ground hog day” aspect to them, and his ability to motivate his team and conjure up a Plan B or C in the face of setbacks during games is at best negligible.

It’s this perceived inability to innovate which appears to be Vidosic’s Achilles heel, coupled with a lack of the same intensity at training which marked predecessor Kisnorbo’s reign.

As one insider pointed out, when a team is winning such gripes are largely overlooked. However, when results dip the fissures are exposed.

Another source claimed last season’s stunning 6-1 grand final loss to Central Coast was seen as an early warning of what was to come.

Add on injuries to Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Andrew Nabbout, and the departures of Jordan Bos, Marco Tilio, Aiden O’Neill and Tom Glover and there is a perfect storm of challenges to be overcome at a club more used to setting lofty benchmarks than falling beneath them.

Thus far, bottom of the pile City simply aren’t coping, with the club’s off-season recruitment, the domain of football director Michael Petrillo, under the spotlight.

Case in point the decision to sign veteran goalkeeper Jamie Young, who at 38 is hardly in the first flush of youth.

More worryingly for City is that Young, whilst an accomplished shot stopper, is less adroit with his feet, not exactly a plus for a side set up to play out from the back.

There also appear to be serious issues with the dependability of defenders Nuno Reis and Samuel Souprayen, whilst no natural replacement has been found for the indomitable O’Neill at the heart of midfield.

Service to multiple Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren had thus far been sub par, with City pointless after two games going into Friday night’s visit of Sydney FC, who have also yet to get off the mark.

How long Vidosic, a perennial assistant prior to his full time appointment in February, will be given to turn things around is open to debate.

He has a close relationship with Petrillo, but that support will be sorely tested should City flounder spectacularly again against the Sky Blues.