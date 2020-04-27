Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.
Mark Viduka is among four Socceroos captains appointed to a high-powered think tank charged with discussing the sport's future in Australia.
Viduka and former captains Josip Skopo, Paul Okon and Frank Farina will serve on the 11-member panel also featuring Mark Bosnich and current Matildas player Claire Polkinghorne.
Dubbed 'the starting XI', the advisory panel will offer ideas to Football Federation Australia's development committee, FFA chief James Johnson said on Monday.
