“We’re in good hands when it comes to the strength of the passion in our game," Wehrman, 42, a former A-League midfielder and NSL winner with Brisbane Strikers, told FTBL from his base in Oslo, Norway.

“We have those ex-Socceroos right there now on the frontline talking and discussing ideas, firing out questions, and wanting to know answers.

“And we have a young CEO at FFA James Johnson who has come in during some really tough circumstances.

“But I have real faith and belief that he has what it takes to take us to another level.