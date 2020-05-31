Danishman Beck, who is also Mat Ryan's agent, is organising a match to raise money for people affected by the Coronavirus.

The game will be played at the Riverside and feature a number of Middlesbrough legends including Juninho, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Bolo Zenden.

Viduka, who retired in 2009, has agreed to take part.

The striker joined Boro in 2004 from Leeds United. The Socceroo bagged 26 goals in 72 games for the red and white.

Viduka helped the club reach the 2006 UEFA Cup final.