A spectacular strike from Newcastle's Steve Ugarkovic may have brought down the curtain on the A-League season with the the coronavirus pandemic poised to add another sporting victim.

With Football Federation Australia expected to announce the suspension of the country's top-flight competition on Tuesday morning, the result of the round-26 game on Monday night may have little meaning in the long run

The likely decision to be announced by FFA chief James Johnson will come after the NRL announced the suspension of its season on Monday evening, leaving the A-League as the last remaining national competition.

FFA was aiming to wrap up the season with a condensed schedule but the federal government has since advised against "non-essential travel" within Australia because of the coronavirus threat.

With state governments imposing their own restrictions, Queensland the latest to announce an impending border closure, the day of the inevitable suspension and possible end of the A-League season appears to have arrived.

Wellington and Melbourne Victory's upcoming fixtures had already been postponed due to self-isolation measures imposed after they travelled to Australia in the week following their clash in New Zealand on March 15.

On Sunday, FFA postponed Monday night's round-24 clash in Perth between the Glory and Western United, with the Melbourne-based club avoiding the need to travel west.

Ugarkovic's winner on 78 minutes at an empty McDonald Jones Stadium, though, was a goal to remember as ninth-placed Newcastle upset second-placed City 2-1.