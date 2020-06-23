Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond's Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup in the United States after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pride were due to fly to Utah this week for the 25-game tournament - one of the first major US professional sports competitions to resume.

But instead the Pride withdrew from the tournament - which will serve as a lead-up to the delayed 2020 NWSL season kick-off.

"Following the testing of players and staff, who were all asymptomatic, it was determined that it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of the players, the staff and the rest of the league that the Pride voluntarily withdraw," the Pride said in a statement.

Those with the illness were not named.

Orlando said they had received medical attention and will be isolated for at least 14 days.

Others who may have had close contact with them have been notified and are being monitored for symptoms, while they will continue to undergo COVID-19 testing.

"This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff and fans, however this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup," Orlando Pride executive vice-president Amanda Duffy said.