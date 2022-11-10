The Roma prodigy turned down the chance to become part of Graham Arnold’s squad in Qatar after the Australia coach made several eleventh hour calls to twist the arm of the 18-year-old attacker.

He might yet pull on the green and gold in the future - but for the meantime remains an integral part of Italy’s U-20 team, with Robert Mancini’s senior side thought also to be eyeing him off.

Volpato - whose decision to bypass Australia was made in consultation with his family - will take in three games in Qatar during a flying visit - though it’s unlikely any of Australia’s three Group D clashes will be on the agenda.

He has an existing boot contract with the sports wear giant, which is due to be extended in January as his marketability continues to mushroom. His contract also includes a cash bonus for each goal he scores for his club.

Volpato has featured in Roma’s last five fixtures, and started overnight in the 1-1 draw with Sassuolo before being withdrawn in the 73rd minute.

Father Oscar, who has just returned to the family home in Sydney after over two months in Rome, said Cristian agonised over the decision to decline Arnold’s offer to focus instead on enhancing his Serie A progression with La Maggica.

“Cristian would liked to have gone to the World Cup but he’s to think ahead,” Volpato senior said of the former Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers junior.

“He’s struck up some great friendships among the boys in Italy’s U-20 set up and playing for Australia would have meant he’d no longer be part of that group.

"That was a big factor for him. His other big priority is moving ahead in his immediate career with Roma, and going to the World Cup would have disrupted that.

“But it was still a tough decision, we spoke about it and he also spoke to his mum and sister.

"From my point of view I just wanted him to do whatever makes him happy. With Italy he has more of a chance of winning a World Cup one day.

"But on the other hand it will be much more difficult to get selected by them than it would be to break into the Australian team.”