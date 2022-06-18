Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed the departure of Phillip Cancar from their A-League side.
Defender Phillip Cancar has left A-League's Wanderers, with Western Sydney stating he is taking up an overseas opportunity.
Cancar departure
- Wanderers have announced the departure of Philip Cancar.
- The defender spent the last two season with Western Sydney.
- Cancar will be joining Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC.
More A-League news can be found on FTBL.
21-year old Cancar joined Western Sydney ahead of the 2020-21 season from Croation side NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac. He broke into the side this past A-League season and would go on to make 13 appearances in all competitions.
Despite being keen to keep their young defender, Wanderers were unsuccessful in their attempt at retaining Cancer. "Despite all efforts to keep the defender in Western Sydney, Cancar has chosen to take up an opportunity to return to Europe," stated Wanderers in their departure announcement.
.@wswanderersfc take the lead! 🔥— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 16, 2022
Tomislav Mrcela follows it up but it's Phillip Cancar's first effort that crosses the line!
Can @AdelaideUnited turn it around?!
Catch all the action LIVE on @ParamountPlusAU 📺#ADLvWSW #WeAreALeagues @IsuzuUTE pic.twitter.com/kEKa6VLy7L
While Western Sydney did not state which club Cancar is expected to join, Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC have previously announced that they had a pre-contract signing with the defender.
“This is an extremely exciting signing for us and one that I feel can have a major impact over the coming seasons at the football club," said club Manager David Martindale when the pre-contract was announced.
Calum Brown also caught up with latest signing Phillip Cancar on zoom to get his initial thoughts on coming to Livingston.— Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 13, 2022
🗣ï¸ "I think the style of play in Scotland suits me - very aggressive, high intensity games - every single game you have to go out and fight for 3 points."
Livingston went on to state that Cancar had signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option for an additional season.
More news can be found using this link.