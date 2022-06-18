Defender Phillip Cancar has left A-League's Wanderers, with Western Sydney stating he is taking up an overseas opportunity.

Wanderers have announced the departure of Philip Cancar.

The defender spent the last two season with Western Sydney.

Cancar will be joining Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC.

21-year old Cancar joined Western Sydney ahead of the 2020-21 season from Croation side NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac. He broke into the side this past A-League season and would go on to make 13 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being keen to keep their young defender, Wanderers were unsuccessful in their attempt at retaining Cancer. "Despite all efforts to keep the defender in Western Sydney, Cancar has chosen to take up an opportunity to return to Europe," stated Wanderers in their departure announcement.

While Western Sydney did not state which club Cancar is expected to join, Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC have previously announced that they had a pre-contract signing with the defender.

“This is an extremely exciting signing for us and one that I feel can have a major impact over the coming seasons at the football club," said club Manager David Martindale when the pre-contract was announced.

“Phillip came highly recommended via trusted sources in Australia where he has been playing in the A league.

“I have watched a lot of footage of Phillip and spoke to various personnel in the A league and the feedback has been extremely positive from everyone. He can play left or right centre back and is versatile in that sense.

“Phillip comes in on a free transfer and I think its a fantastic bit of business for the football club. He has just turned 21 and I think he will prove to a be a huge asset for the club in the next couple of years.

“Phillip will wear the number 25 jersey and will be available to join up with the players for the start of pre-season mid June 2022."

Calum Brown also caught up with latest signing Phillip Cancar on zoom to get his initial thoughts on coming to Livingston.



🗣ï¸ "I think the style of play in Scotland suits me - very aggressive, high intensity games - every single game you have to go out and fight for 3 points." — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 13, 2022

“If he proves half as successful as our most recent Australia player I will be over the moon."

Livingston went on to state that Cancar had signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option for an additional season.

