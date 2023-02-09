The Swedish-born forward, 30, joins from Norwegian club Valerenga until the end of the season.

"I am very excited to play for a club this big and when I got the opportunity (to come to the Wanderers), I didn't think twice," Layouni said.

"I see there is a lot of members and fans, and nice football and I want to win the championship."

Layouni, who scored eight goals in 20 games in last year's Norwegian top flight, will be tasked with helping solve the Wanderers' goals shortage.

Only two teams have scored fewer goals than Marko Rudan's side, who have found the net just 17 times in their 15 ALM games.

Bosnian import Sulejman Krpic failed to find form and talented striker Kusini Yengi has been hampered by injuries.

Nevertheless, the Wanderers sit second on the ALM ladder and a win over rivals Sydney FC on Saturday would help cut the gap on Melbourne City at the top of the table.