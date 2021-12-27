Former Socceroo Gary van Egmond has been named Wanderer's new assistant coach. The experienced manager joins the A-League side with significant domestic and international coaching experience.

He will arrive at Western Sydney bringing more than twenty years of managerial experience with him. Having stared his coaching career in Sydney with Northern Spirit FC and Manly-Warringah, he then moved to the Newcastle Jets, then known as the Breakers, in 2001 as an assistant coach.

Van Egmond would go on to hold two head coaching positions with Jets, from 2006 to 2009 and 2011 to 2014, winning the A-League Championship in 2007-08. He also worked for the Australian Institute of Sport from 2009 to 2011.

Van Egmond then switched from domestic managing to international, first taking up a position as Matildas assistant coach and Young Matildas head coach. He then become Young Socceroos head coach in 2019 and also helped with the Olyroos this last cycle.

He now joins Wanderers to work alongside head coach Carl Robinson and assistant coach Labinot Haliti. Speaking about the appointment of his new assistant, Robinson said: