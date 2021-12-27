Former Socceroo Gary van Egmond has been named Wanderer's new assistant coach.  The experienced manager joins the A-League side with significant domestic and international coaching experience. 

He will arrive at Western Sydney bringing more than twenty years of managerial experience with him. Having stared his coaching career in Sydney with Northern Spirit FC and Manly-Warringah, he then moved to the Newcastle Jets, then known as the Breakers, in 2001 as an assistant coach.  

Van Egmond would go on to hold two head coaching positions with Jets, from 2006 to 2009 and 2011 to 2014, winning the A-League Championship in 2007-08.  He also worked for the Australian Institute of Sport from 2009 to 2011. 

Van Egmond then switched from domestic managing to international, first taking up a position as Matildas assistant coach and Young Matildas head coach. He then become Young Socceroos head coach in 2019 and also helped with the Olyroos this last cycle.

He now joins Wanderers to work alongside head coach Carl Robinson and assistant coach Labinot Haliti.  Speaking about the appointment of his new assistant, Robinson said:

“Gary has spent over two decades coaching in Australia and brings experience, knowledge, and an unrivaled understanding of the domestic football landscape,” said Robinson.

“Gary is set to play an integral role in our coaching team to not only guide but inspire our next generation of players coming through the Wanderers Academy into the first team, alongside our Wanderers Academy Technical Director Ian Crook.

“We are all looking forward to working closely with Gary throughout the season and welcome him to the Wanderers.”

Prior to his managerial career Van Egmond had played in the then National Soccer League and also had a short stint with Dutch side Roda JC.  He accumulated 15 caps for the Socceroos.  His daughter Emily Van Egmond is a current Matildas and Newcastle Jets player.  

Wanderers' round six game against Newcastle Jets was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak within their side. They are next scheduled to play Western United on New Years Day.  There is no update as to whether the outbreak will affect that match. 

The club are currently eight in the A-League, with one win, two draws and two losses this 2021-22 campaign.

