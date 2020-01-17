Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed they have released marquee striker Alex Meier from his A-League contract.
The 37-year-old arrived to much fanfare in September but scored just one goal in 12 games as he struggled to find his feet in Australia.
Meier will return to Germany for "personal reasons", according to a Wanderers statement.
