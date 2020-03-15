Western Sydney are poised for three crucial weeks which might well determine their A-League finals fate.

The Wanderers are scheduled to face Sydney FC on Friday night, travel to face Western United before rounding out a difficult run with a home clash with Perth.

Western Sydney will be at least two points outside the top six at the end of this round after their 1-1 draw on Saturday night with Melbourne City.

"It's a tight competition. We're about getting the process right and getting better at what we're trying to do," interim coach Jean Paul de Marigny said.

"I think there's one area we can do better is being able to retain the ball for periods of time - that's something we'll continue to work on.

"In terms of where we're going and what we're trying to do at the football club, that's one of our goals is get into finals football and that's what we'll continue to do."

Saturday's draw was in front of a crowd, despite coronavirus concerns, but de Marigny wouldn't be drawn on whether he expected future games to be rescheduled or played behind closed doors.

"In terms of information that we're getting from the club and people in power, I know that the club's mindset we've had is all about the well being of the people within the club, which covers all of our administrators and all the football staff," he said.

"We've put things in place and we're one step ahead to make sure that the well being of all the staff at the football club is utmost respected and it's important to make sure the welfare of the players (is too)."

De Marigny praised youngster Tate Russell, who scored against City, while he expected reinforcements in coming weeks.

Daniel Georgievski and Patrick Ziegler are poised to return from suspension against Sydney, while a number of other Wanderers might also be available.