The club farewells Academy graduates Kosta Grozos, who joined the Wanderers Academy in its first intake in 2015, and Mohamed Al-Taay, who joined in its second year, in 2016.

Grozos played 11 times for the club’s first team and will be remembered for captaining the Y-League squad to a championship in the 2017/18 season.

Nicolai Muller and Patrick Ziegler both depart the club after two and three seasons respectively with the Red & Black.

Muller played 37 times for the club scoring seven goals, while Ziegler leaves at the end of his three year spell with the club, playing 37 games.

Scott McDonald departs following the completion of his short-term agreement, having joined the Wanderers in April.

Goalkeeper Noah James returns to Newcastle Jets following the completion of his loan period.

The club is still in contact with a number of players coming off contract, including Wanderers Player of the Season Bruce Kamau, with talks continuing before any further announcements can be made.

Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club would like to thank all departing players for their effort and professionalism during their time with the club.

