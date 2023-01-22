Western Sydney coach Marko Rudan has been left ruing two dropped points after a 1-1 A-League Men draw with the Newcastle Jets despite a dominant first half.

Going behind when Angus Thurgate put the hosts up against the run of play in the 37th minute, the Wanderers were forced to fight their way back into Sunday afternoon's contest at McDonald Jones Stadium, securing a point through Oliver Bozanic's 64th-minute penalty.

Rudan's side had handily controlled the opening 45 minutes, outshooting their foes nine to two and controlling 69 per cent of possession but had been unable to land a telling blow.

Their efforts weren't helped by constant slipping and sliding on the surface at the end of the pitch they were attacking, the result of new turf being laid after an Elton John concert at the venue earlier in the month.

"I thought we were fantastic in that first half, probably the best first half performance to date," Rudan told Network 10 post-game.

"Away from home, no one would have argued if we were three nil to the good at halftime but we weren't, and that's football.

"I thought with the ball we were great.

"We showed them up in their own venue.

"I'm really disappointed for the players.

"I think we've dropped two points, I think the game should have been done and dusted at halftime."

The Wanderers had sent in seven shots on goal before the Jets' first effort in the 33rd minute, but the hosts took the lead with their second minutes later when Thurgate ran into space left open by the Wanderers' defence and was picked out with a pinpoint cross from Dane Ingham.

In the end, the Wanderers were forced to wait until Thurgate lunged in on Yeni N'Gbakoto to supply Bozanic with a penalty for their goal.

Fatigue setting in and the game becoming stretched, the Jets lifted as both sides created chances at a high volume as the second half progressed but neither unit could find a winner.

"I thought they were better than us in the first half. I thought we were fortunate to go in front," Newcastle coach Arthur Papas told Network 10.

"What I see is a tremendous effort, the work rate is unbelievable.

"In the second half, we weren't just happy to settle for a draw, we kept going forward and unfortunately we didn't get our result today."