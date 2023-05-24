Victory are so keen to dispatch their 30-year-old captain that the club is willing to partially subsidise his wages should he opt to join another A-League club.

It’s understood Brillante commands a marquee salary close to $500,000, money Popovic would like to free up to bolster a squad which limped home second last on the ladder this season.

Popovic himself might be considered fortunate to still be in situ after such a disappointing campaign, the prospect of a hefty contract payout possibly a factor in the club deciding not to replace him with the likes of ex-Wellington coach Ufuk Talay.

Brillante, meanwhile, has made 50 A-League appearances for Victory across two seasons and might welcome a return to the Harbour City after a previous three-year stint with Sydney FC.

Wanderers’ recruitment chief Eddy Bosnar has made no secret of his desire to bring more homegrown talent to the club which on Wednesday announced the departures of star import Morgan Schneiderlin along with fellow Frenchmen Romain Amalfitano and Yeni NgBakoto, attacking midfielder Terry Antonis and academy keeper Jack Warshawsky.

Having made 21 appearances in 2021-2022, Antonis, 29, was frozen out by coach Marko Rudan this season, not playing a single minute.

Sources close to the player insist he has yet to seal a deal elsewhere.

One time Socceroo Brillante looks likely to exit Victory during the off-season, having been informed he is no longer a major player in Popovic’s plans, in a similar vein to teammate Chris Ikonomides.

The latter is believed to be earning around $700,000 a season, yet has scored just twice in 46 appearances since signing from Perth Glory in 2021.

He joins Brillante on list of players Popovic would like replace in 2023-2024.