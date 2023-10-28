Western Sydney have blown Western United off the park to record their first win of the A-League Men season, doing all the damage in a record-setting first half on the way to a 5-0 thumping.

Putting their goalless display from last week quickly behind them, the Wanderers led within six minutes at CommBank stadium and never let up; Lachlan Brook and Nicholas Milanovic nabbing braces and skipper Marcelo heading home inside the opening 45 minutes.

Signalling the explosive potential that Marko Rudan's side has added alongside their steel at the back this season, the Wanderers' haul equalled the Australian men's national league first-half record and the final winning margin was their equal-best ever.

"Last year we had the best defensive record and we wanted to keep that intact," Rudan told Network Ten post-game

"But we wanted to be more progressive and attack-minded.

"It's good to keep a clean sheet... but you get three points for winning and one point for drawing."

Brought crashing back to earth after downing Melbourne City last week, United had no answer for the Wanderers' forays forward: melting away as the hosts got the ball down either flank with impunity, while doing little better in defending set pieces.

Brook cut inside and laced the opening goal of the game beyond keeper Tom Heward-Belle in the sixth minute before a fortunate series of bounces off multiple defenders allowed him to grab a second in the 13th.

Jack Clisby floated in a cross from the left that found the head of Milanovic in the 34th frame for the third and Marcelo rose highest to meet a Jorrit Hendrix corner five minutes later.

"Tonight was definitely about putting our mark on the league and showing that we mean business," Brook told Network Ten.

"We want to win everything.

Another Hendrix corner was flicked on by Brandon Borrello for a Milanovic header - one of several open Wanderers at the far post - in the second minute of added time to complete the procession.

"I can't really explain what happened," United skipper Josh Risdon told Network 10.

Salvaging some small semblance of pride, United prevented any further goals in the second stanza and even tested Lawrence Thomas on a few occasions.

Unfortunately for Rudan, his happy evening was dulled somewhat by Marcelo limping off in the 78th minute.