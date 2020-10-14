Western Sydney Wanderers are on the verge of poaching Carl Robinson from Newcastle as their new A-League head coach.

The Wanderers sacked Jean-Paul de Marigny on Monday, just three months after appointing him as their full-time mentor.

On Wednesday, the Jets confirmed they had given their coach Robinson permission to enter talks with Western Sydney.

"Newcastle Jets can confirm that Western Sydney Wanderers have made an official approach for head coach, Carl Robinson," the Jets said in a statement.

"The club has granted permission for the two parties to enter discussions."

Were Robinson to take the reins at Western Sydney, he would be the Wanderers' fourth full-time coach since inaugural boss Tony Popovic departed in 2017 - with Josep Gombau and Markus Babbel also axed in recent years.

The Wanderers have been unable to recapture the heights they achieved in their dream start to life in the A-League under Popovic, making three grand finals and winning two premierships, while they won the Asian Champions League in 2014.

But they haven't made the A-League finals in the three seasons since Popovic's departure and finished ninth in the COVID-affected 2019-20 season.

De Marigny took the reins on an interim basis after Babbel was sacked in January, but was unable to fully turn things around in his 12 games in charge - winning three of seven games as interim coach and two of his five as full-time head coach.

Robinson took over the Jets in February, after Ernie Merrick's sacking, joining the A-League club on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

He turned Newcastle's form around, coaching them to six wins, three draws and just one loss from 10 games - including winning three of four games after the season suspension, to fall just short of the top six.

The former Wales international previously coached MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps from 2013 to 2018.