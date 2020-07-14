Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed interim head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny will stay at the helm of the A-League club until the end of next season.
Western Sydney Wanderers have appointed Jean-Paul de Marigny as the A-League club's head coach until the end of the 2020/21 season.
The ex-Socceroo has been in charge of the club since former German international Markus Babbel's exit in January, winning three and drawing three of his seven games in charge so far.
De Marigny's appointment comes a week before the Wanderers were due to restart their 2019/20 campaign against Melbourne Victory but that match looks set to be postponed with the Victorians currently in COVID-19 isolation in NSW.
