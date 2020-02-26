Interim Western Sydney Wanderers coach Jean Paul de Marigny attributes a change of mindset to his team's A-League rejuvenation.

Since the sacking of former head coach Markus Babbel, the Wanderers have claimed seven from a possible nine points to pump life into their A-League finals hopes.

It's a timely surge for the Wanderers, who have now climbed to seventh on the ladder after a 5-2 victory over Adelaide in round 20.

According to de Marigny, the change in attitude is down to the players being allowed to express their creativity and maintain belief when faced with a challenge.

"I think it's a collective (effort). It's about putting in an environment for the players to enjoy their football and being able to have freedom to express their talents and that comes from the staff," he said on Wednesday.

"We've got great staff here and great management. It all helps.

"It starts from the top and our main objective is to give them a good environment where they can enjoy their football and express their talent."

De Marigny said the shift in mindset was evident in the Wanderers' effort against Adelaide where they fought from 2-1 down to score the next four goals in succession.

"The belief was there and the reaction was tremendous. We were really ruthless in the way we executed in our front third," he said.

"It was pleasing in terms of a reaction from a setback."

The former assistant to Babbel, de Marigny has been in charge for three A-League games now but faces his first Sydney derby as head coach on Friday night.

Victory over ladder-leaders Sydney FC would make a further statement and also give the Wanderers a double over their illustrious arch-rivals after their 1-0 win earlier this season.

"There's a good vibe about the place, everyone is in a good space and it's about having a positive mindset," de Marigny said.

"We've worked on that from day one, that's what we've tried to create and that's what we're creating. It's pleasing to see we're taking steps forward."