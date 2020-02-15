Bad weather has delayed the start of the A-League game at Bankwest Stadium between Western Sydney and Newcastle, with heavy rain lashing the ground.
Kickoff for the Western Sydney-Newcastle A-League game at Bankwest Stadium has been delayed by 15 minutes.
Heavy rain is lashing the ground with reports of lightning in the area.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:45pm.
