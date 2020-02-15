Bad weather has delayed the start of the A-League game at Bankwest Stadium between Western Sydney and Newcastle, with heavy rain lashing the ground.
Kickoff for the Western Sydney-Newcastle A-League game at Bankwest Stadium has been delayed by 15 minutes.
Heavy rain is lashing the ground with reports of lightning in the area.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:45pm.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Wanderers' woes after Glory A-League loss
City eye bounce-back against Wanderers
Sky Blues ready for rejuvenated Wanderers
Latest News
18-year-old's incredible return from two ACL injuries: 'She's one of the smartest on our team'
15 Feb 2020
'I'm about to explode': Your best Sydney Derby opinions
15 Feb 2020
Phoenix beat wayward City
15 Feb 2020