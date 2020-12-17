Western Sydney are expected to make it three signings of wantaway A-League players this week with Bernie Ibini set to join ex-Socceroo James Troisi and Scottish defender Ziggy Gordon at the Wanderers.

Ibini and Gordon's exits from Newcastle and Central Coast respectively were both confirmed on Thursday in statements of very different tone from the two NSW clubs.

Shortly afterwards the Wanderers confirmed Gordon had signed on a two-year deal.

The Jets fired a parting shot at 28-year-old Ibini as he quit the club he'd only joined in February under former coach Carl Robinson.

The winger had asked to leave the Jets when Robinson left in October to take over the Wanderers before going on a period of stress leave when his request was denied.

On Thursday, however, the Jets confirmed Ibini's exit after just six appearances for the team, announcing he had agreed to buy out the remainder of his contract.

"We want to have players at our club who want to be here and play for the jersey," Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said.

Ibini's exit comes with the Jets still to appoint a permanent replacement for Robinson and amid reports absentee owner Martin Lee was set to have his ownership licence stripped by Football Federation Australia after months of uncertainty.

The Mariners are also entering the new season under a cloud after owner Mike Charlesworth put them up for sale at the end of the last campaign but no buyer has been found at this stage.

Gordon is the latest confirmed arrival at Western Sydney, the 27-year-old joining Asian Cup winner Troisi after his sudden exit from Adelaide earlier this week.

An experienced professional with time in his native Scotland and Poland, Gordon was an eye-catching performer in his first A-League season despite a disappointing season from the Mariners.

Despite recently signing a new deal with the Gosford-based club, Gordon said the lure of joining ex-Welsh international Robinson's rebuild at the Wanderers was too great to turn down.

"I'm a winner and I'll never apologise for it. I want to be amongst other winners," he said.

Troisi's Adelaide exit on Monday disappointed the Reds who felt they had made it clear the 32-year-old was a required player after he failed to nail a move in September when they allowed him to speak to other clubs.

But the Asian Cup winner defended his decision, telling the Sydney Morning Herald it had been made clear he was no longer wanted at Adelaide and his hometown club was being "childish".

Meanwhile Central Coast Mariners have signed Polish attacker Michal Janota, 30.

The former Feyenoord man spent much of his career in Poland and the Netherlands before a recent spell in Saudi Arabia ended earlier this year.



Janota has played professionally since 2006 and in that time has proven himself equally adept at finding the back of the net himself and creating chances for others.



His 2018/19 season with Arka Gdynia saw him score 10 times and provide 6 assists through his 32 matches, and Mariners Head Coach Alen Stajcic said he is excited by what he believes Janota can bring to the Mariners attack.



“Michal is a player who we are very excited to be able to bring to the A-League, and he’ll add great depth to our attacking stocks,” Stajcic said.



“Having spoken to Michal and seeing vision of him play, we are confident he can be a great addition to the team and make a difference for us up front.”



Janota said he can’t wait to get started on the Coast and has heard plenty of good things about the A-League from Polish players who have previously made the trip down under.



“I’m looking forward to joining the new team, it will be another good experience for me,” he said this week.



“I am excited to play in a completely different league and be able to show my skills there. I heard from Adrian Mierzejewski and Radosław Majewski that it is an interesting league in which there are good players, and I have watched a few matches myself.”



“I am an experienced player, but I still have a great hunger for football, and I will bring a lot of creativity.”