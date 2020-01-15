Western Sydney have re-signed Swiss goalkeeper Daniel Lopar for another two season following an impressive rookie campaign in the A-League.

The 34-year-old Lopar has been a shining light in what has been an otherwise trying season that has darkened the clouds over coach Markus Babbel.

Lopar has appeared in all but one game so far this season for Western Sydney, where he has quickly established himself as one of the league's best glovemen.

His 42 total saves is equal third in the league, behind Central Coast keeper Mark Birighitti and Adelaide counterpart Paul Izzo.

"I'm very happy to be continuing my journey at the Western Sydney Wanderers for the next two years and I believe in the potential of the club," Lopar said.

"Over the next two years, I want to have success at the club so we are working step-by-step to improve the situation we are in now.

"My family and I are very happy here at the Wanderers so that's the reason why we have chosen to stay here.

"My little one is learning English every day and she's almost better than me."

Lopar was lured to Australia after 299 games in 17 seasons, mainly with FC St. Gallen, in the Swiss Super League.

The eighth-placed Wanderers will look to remain in the finals hunt when they host Perth on Sunday.