The 20-year-old was a key player in the Olyroos' team who qualified recently for the Tokyo Olympics, starting five of six matches in the under-23s campaign.

It is the first time in 12 years an Australian men's team has qualified for the Olympics.

A talented defender, Mourdoukoutas made his A-League debut in 2018 for the Wanderers after emerging through the club's academy, since establishing himself as a player of the future.

"For me, it is a great honour to play for the club and to sign for another three years is massive for my career and a great step forward," Mourdoukoutas said in a club statement.

"It's been a really long journey. Since I was a kid, I've really worked hard for this moment. My time at the Wanderers has been great, I've learned a lot and I really want to kick on now, keep progressing and improve each day.

"This is not time to relax - it is time to push on. This is massive for me and my family and everyone that believed in me along the way.

"Player development is massively important; it is critical here at the club; there's an obvious progression through from the NYL squad into the first team. I'm an example of that and there's many others."

Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas said he was proud of the development Mourdoukoutas had shown since joining the academy as a teen.

"Tass is a true testament of what it means to be a player representing the Western Sydney region and we look forward to watching him continue his growth over the next three years at the club as a senior player," he said.