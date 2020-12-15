Former Socceroos midfielder James Troisi will play for his third A-League club in as many seasons after completing his switch from Adelaide United to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Reds reluctantly released Troisi from the remainder of his contract on Monday - just two weeks out from the start of the A-League campaign.

Troisi has now linked up with new Wanderers boss Carl Robinson - who previously tried to sign him when he headed up MLS team Vancouver Whitecaps - on a two-season deal.

"I've known Carl since 2015 when he tried to sign me at Vancouver, we've kept in touch and we have a very close relationship," Troisi said in a statement.

"Carl is a fantastic person and we've seen in a short time already what he is able to do in this league.

"I am coming to the club to be successful and I want to win another title with this club.

"The ambition of the club is high, from everyone I have spoken to, and it's something I want to be involved in."

Troisi joined Adelaide on a two-year deal last October and made 13 A-League appearances for the Reds last season.

However, he didn't feature when the league resumed after the coronavirus break due to knee surgery.