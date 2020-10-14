Western Sydney Wanderers are poised to appoint Newcastle's Carl Robinson as their new A-League head coach.

The Wanderers sacked Jean-Paul de Marigny on Monday, just three months after appointing him as their full-time mentor, then made an official approach to the Jets about Robinson.

On Wednesday, the Jets confirmed they had given their coach permission to enter talks with Western Sydney - and the Wanderers later scheduled a major club announcement for Thursday morning, when Robinson is expected to be revealed.

Newcastle chairman Martin Lee is keen to sell the A-League club and chief executive Lawrie McKinna conceded "uncertainty" around the ownership situation had contributed to Robinson considering his options.

"We know (Robinson's) contracted for three years, but we had some agreements that he could speak to other clubs," McKinna told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

"Yes, there are definitely talks going on and Wanderers are a big club and, at the moment, we're going through an ownership change, hopefully.

"Martin Lee's wanting out, we're actively looking for buyers and we've got an active buyer at FFA at the moment for approval - so hopefully that will happen soon.

"So, being a coach and being an employee when you don't know what your future's going to hold - that's why probably Carl Robinson's interested in looking at the Wanderers, but there have been no decisions made yet.

"But I would expect in the next 24 hours or so a decision - whether he'll go to Wanderers or he'll stay at Newcastle Jets."

Despite the lingering uncertainty around the Jets' ownership, McKinna denied the club was facing problems.

"I can assure the Newcastle Jets fans that the Jets will be kicking off in the new A-League season when it comes about," he said.

Former Wales international Robinson - who previously coached MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps - replaced Ernie Merrick in the Jets hotseat in February.

He turned Newcastle's form around, coaching them to six wins, three draws and just one loss from 10 games - including winning three of four after the season resumption to fall just short of the top six.

Robinson is set to be the Wanderers' fourth full-time coach since inaugural boss Tony Popovic departed in 2017 - with Josep Gombau and Markus Babbel also axed in recent years.

The Wanderers have been unable to recapture the heights they achieved in their dream start to life in the A-League under Popovic - and have not even made finals in the three seasons since his departure.