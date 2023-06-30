Western Sydney have signed Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson for the next two A-League Men seasons as they attempt to pounce on their first league silverware.

Premiers and grand finalists Melbourne City have also been busy, adding experienced midfielder Steven Ugarkovic as a replacement for departed Socceroo Aiden O'Neill.

Antonsson joins the Wanderers, who ended a six-year finals drought last season but were knocked out in the elimination final, from Saudi club Al-Adalah.

The 32-year-old largely played in Sweden's Allsvenskan, most recently for Malmo, but also had a stints in the English Championship with Leeds United and in League One with Blackburn Rovers.

He has made four European Champions League and 21 Europa League appearances and should add quality after the Wanderers lost Tunisian international Amor Layouni.

"We are very proud to have a player of Marcus' calibre join the Wanderers for the next two seasons," coach Marko Rudan said in a statement.

"He is not only an experienced player but a natural leader, that we welcome into a fantastic group of players.

"His technical skill and ability will help guide our next generation of Wanderers players coming through the ranks and we are very excited to see him in action."

Ugarkovic joins City until the end of 2024-25, with an option for a third season, after an impressive campaign at Wellington.

The 28-year-old has made 194 ALM appearances for the Phoenix, Western Sydney and Newcastle.

"Having the opportunity to play for such a big club who have been premiers for three years in a row was a big drawcard for me, and I'm really looking forward to the Champions League campaign as well," Ugarkovic said.

"I've played in a variety of different systems over the years, so I feel like I have the experience and ability to adapt to the City style of play."

Given City's plethora of post-season exits, Ugarkovic will deliver important experience.

"Steven is a player we have admired for a while," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"He has a great work ethic, good passing range and an aggressive mindset.

"He's perfectly suited to the defensive midfield role in the City style of play."