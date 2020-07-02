The former Blacktown City shot-stopper trained with the team in the week prior to the league’s suspension and sat on the bench for the the Sydney Derby.



The 25-year-old was previously briefly on the books of Sydney FC in 2019 for a pre-season tour.



Prendergast said he was taking the opportunity with both hands.



“I’m over the moon with excitement, it’s a rare opportunity with the circumstances that have gone on to come in so late into a season,” said Prendergast.



“We only have five games left and plus Finals hopefully after that, so I’m just looking forward to getting out on the field, playing some minutes and getting some clean sheets.



“Some people have told me I’m a bit unorthodox in some of the things I do, but if I keep the ball out of the back of the net, that’s my job at the end of the day so I’ll keep doing what I do.



“The boys have said all week that the goal for the team is to make Finals and that’s what we are going to do over the next five games. Personally, I just want to play as well as I can for the team to reach that goal and reach Finals football, hopefully getting some silverware at the end.”



Working alongside Prendergast will continue to be goalkeeper Nicholas Suman as well as Wanderers Academy young gun Oliver Kalac.



Swiss Goalkeeper Daniel Lopar recently returned to Switzerland and will not complete the remainder of the season with the club for "personal reasons", but insists he will return next season.



Meanwhile, injured Vedran Janjetovic continues to work through his rehab with no set return date.