Greek outlet SportsAddict have reported that the eight-cap Socceroo will link up with Josh Brillante as Xanthi as Popovic's club prepare a team for promotion this season.

The outlet are reporting that Xanthi's squad are not only capable of promotion but also nearing a level that would see them make the finals in the Greek Super League.

Popovic's two sons could also join the club from Perth Glory, although they may instead link up with family in Sydney, while Australian club owner Bill Papas may have a broad array of Aussies lining up for a European move given the current uncertainty, lack of CBA and player stand downs across the A-League.

Jurman made 24 A-League appearances for Western Sydney since joining from Al-Ittihad last season, becoming one of the best defenders in the A-League. He also played at the 2018 World Cup.