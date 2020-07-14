An announcement regarding the format of the rest of the men's competition is set to be announced in the near future, however the historic Sydney Shire club have chosen not to participate due to financial hardship.

Frontrunners to replace them for this season is the Western Sydney Wanderers youth team who are one of the few clubs who expressed interest in replacing the Sharks.

The season is set to recommence in late July or early August running until October with promotion and relegation not being enforced.

This withdrawal is not permanent and the Sutherland Sharks can still participate in NPL NSW division one next season.

