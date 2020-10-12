A brief statement from the club said only that the club had “parted ways” with the former NSL veteran, who only took the reins full-time on July 13.

He stepped into the caretaker role when Markus Babbel was axed last January but had to wait six months to get the role permanently.

He was formerly Babel’s assistant after joint the club from Melbourne Victory where he was Kevin Muscat’s sidekick.

It’s not immediately clear if he has left for new opportunities or if there was a back room bust-up prompting the split.

During his short spell in charge as head coach, he scored two wins, 2-1 over Victory and 1-0 against Wellington Phoenix, drew 1-1 with Central Coast Mariners and suffered a 5-3 loss to Western United and a 3-1 defeat against Perth Glory.

The club added: “Western Sydney Wanderers FC have today parted ways with head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny.

“The club thanks Jean-Paul for his efforts and wishes him success in the future.

“The club will make an announcement in the coming days on a replacement coach.”