Lyndon Dykes was on target yet again for Livingston but Martin Boyle's Hibernian thumped them 4-1 regardless in the Scottish Premier League.
Dykes was the sole standout for Livingston - hardly unusual for the would-be Socceroo - as the hosts went down to a Hibernian outfit widely predicted to crack the SPL's top-three this season.
After nearly breaking through and registering an assist early, Dykes eventually converted from the penalty spot, but it would only prove a consolation as Hibs ran rampant.
Boyle didn't make the scoresheet after scoring a brace for the Edinburgh club last week - with the Socceroos striker still linked with a possible move to Stoke City - but Kevin Nisbet instead did the damage, scoring a hattrick.
