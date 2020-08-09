Dykes was the sole standout for Livingston - hardly unusual for the would-be Socceroo - as the hosts went down to a Hibernian outfit widely predicted to crack the SPL's top-three this season.

After nearly breaking through and registering an assist early, Dykes eventually converted from the penalty spot, but it would only prove a consolation as Hibs ran rampant.

Boyle didn't make the scoresheet after scoring a brace for the Edinburgh club last week - with the Socceroos striker still linked with a possible move to Stoke City - but Kevin Nisbet instead did the damage, scoring a hattrick.