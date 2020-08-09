Dykes was the sole standout for Livingston - hardly unusual for the would-be Socceroo - as the hosts went down to a Hibernian outfit widely predicted to crack the SPL's top-three this season.

After nearly breaking through and registering an assist early, Dykes eventually converted from the penalty spot, but it would only prove a consolation as Hibs ran rampant.

Boyle didn't make the scoresheet after scoring a brace for the Edinburgh club last week - with the Socceroos striker still linked with a possible move to Stoke City - but Kevin Nisbet instead did the damage, scoring a hattrick.

Federici: 'You don't get these opportunities in Europe'

Macarthur Bulls' high-profile ex-Socceroo signing has revealed what lured him back to Australia and why it's always been an aim.

Socceroos defender exits relegated EPL club

Socceroos defender Brad Smith is on the hunt for a new club after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract with the relegated Premier League side.

Riley reveals what 'sparked the interest' of one of Europe's best development clubs

Brand new Fortuna Hjorring recruit Indiah-Paige Riley has revealed how she secured a big move to the Danish powerhouses.

‘Things have changed’ with Glory suddenly staring into the abyss

Last season's Premier Plate winners Perth Glory find themselves pulled into an unwanted top-six dogfight after a run of indifferent A-League results.