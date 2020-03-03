Mabil got the scoring underway in the 21st minute as a pass threaded through the defence found the pouncing winger.

Full of confidence he made his way towards the box and a stepover sent the defender the wrong way and opened up the angle for the shot. The thunderous blast caught the keeper off guard and rocketed into the back of the net at the near post.

It's the Aussie's second goal in three matches since coming back from the winter break in Denmark.

The 24-year old added another assist to his tally for the season as Midtjylland completed a first half savage of their opponents as they won 3-0.

This time from a set piece, Mabil made a deep run from outside the box to the back post. The delivery was put on a dime for him as he knocked the ball square into the box first-time for the oncoming Ronnie Schwartz who couldn't miss.

The performance takes Mabil's contributions to seven goals and five assists in 21 Superliga games.

The result sends FC Midtjylland nine points ahead of their title rivals FC Copenhagen as they look destined to make amends for finishing runners-up last season to the capital club.