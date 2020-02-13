Australian defender Joshua Grommen has scored a 'Hand of God'-style that Diego Maradona would be proud of.
Grommen, playing for Filippino side Ceres-Negros, got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 AFC Cup win over Cambodia's Preah Khan Reach Svay Reing in Manila.
But it was the defender's 14th minute 'goal' that controversially stood out.
Grommen turned in a cross from Stephan Schrock with his hand to score the goal. Watch it here:
The referee and his assistants completely missed the handball, with the Aussie's goal amazingly standing.
"I just went for it," the former Brisbane Roar centre back told FTBL after the game.
"I didn’t think they would allow it, but they did so I can’t complain, got a goal," he laughed.
Twenty-three-year-old Grommen was born and raised in Queensland and joined Ceres-Negro this year from Thai club Sukhothai.
