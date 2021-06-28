Taggart started and played well, although he tired early as he continues to return from niggling injury issues since he moved to the J-League club.

Hong Kong stands to be one of the largest benefactors of A-League clubs' decline to participate in the Asian Champions League, as their clubs may end up taking the A-League's automatic qualification spots.

If that is the case, it's doubtful the competition will be any worse off. Kitchee were fantastic, with the ageless 39-year-old Montenegrin striker Dejan Damjanovic giving the Hong Kongese an early-lead.

Kitchee then dominated for most of the match but, like Taggart, tired late and Cerezo had far too much quality, able to steal a late comeback win. 

Taggart missed almost the entirety of the J-League season with visa issues, before his injury knocks kept him mostly out of the Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers.

The poachers' effort is Taggart's first goal for the club, in five total appearances.

