Sydney FC A-League fans recorded themselves setting off a fireworks display in front of Adelaide United’s hotel at 3am, before the two clubs face off in their semi-final tonight.
In flashbacks to the treatment the Socceroos received in Uruguay and Honduras before World Cup qualifiers, Adelaide's team was forced to endure a loud fireworks display at the hands of Sydney fans.
Twitter commentators branded the action ‘cringeworthy’ while fans on reddit postulated that a Sydney fan had posed as an Adelaide fan to source the team’s hotel address. It may have even been a case of mistaken address, with Adelaide defender Jordan Elsey posting that he hadn’t heard a thing.
