A man-of-the-match display by Adelaide goalkeeper Paul Izzo against Brisbane has snapped a four-game A-League losing run for the Reds.

Izzo made several notable stops at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday as Adelaide began the reign of interim coach Carl Veart with a 1-0 win over the Roar.

The victory gives Adelaide a perfect platform to reignite their 2019-20 season after a worrying slump before the COVID-enforced suspension.

With four games now to play, the Reds have moved into sixth on the ladder and, most importantly in Veart's opinion, regained some of the spirit lost before the break.

"Tonight was a big game for us. First one (back), get confidence, also a little bit of fitness and have a bit of belief," Veart said.

"When the season finished we were struggling a little bit, so the boys lost their belief I suppose and tonight, this'll make things right."

Kristian Opseth's third goal of the season in the sixth minute was the only strike of the match, despite Brisbane clocking up 23 shots and Adelaide hitting the post and crossbar.

A 40th-minute save to claw away a Jay O'Shea free-kick was probably the highlight of Izzo's big night to spoil new Roar coach Warren Moon's first game in charge following Robbie Fowler's exit last month.

Moon felt a late penalty shout against Adelaide youngster Mohamed Toure should have gone in his team's favour but admitted the Roar will need to be more ruthless in their remaining three regular-season fixtures.

"He's a good goalkeeper and he had a great day. Everything went for him today," Moon said of Izzo.

"But we created the chances which is a pleasing thing and the positive that we take out.

"In regards to the penalty I think we can probably all agree it was.

"From where I saw his arm's away from his body but that's the way it is, you move on.

"We had plenty of chances to win that game, regardless of that decision."

Both teams will head to NSW on Monday to play out the remainder of their campaigns.

Adelaide take on third-placed Wellington Phoenix on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium.

The Roar have a 10-day break before facing Melbourne Victory on July 29, also at Bankwest Stadium.