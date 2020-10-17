Oldham are bottom of the League Two ladder with four losses and one draw from five matches.

The Latics have conceded 13 goals and scored seven goal.

"I'm still trying to figure it out," Kewell told The Oldham Times.

"We're just conceding far too many goals and we can't continue like this. You can't concede three goals every week and expect to be successful. It was a shame in a way because I thought we were okay in the first half [against Morecambe].

"We're being punished for silly mistakes, though.It's tough, and it's a tough situation, but if you keep conceding easy goals, this is what happens. I've got talented players here, but maybe they just need to be a little more street smart.

"I've still got a week or so in which to try and improve the squad, so we'll do that this week and see where we are. Nothing is easy at this level, I know that and the staff know that. We've just got to do so much better. We've got to put the hard work in."

Oldham next face Bolton Wanderers this weekend.