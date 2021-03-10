Milestone man Rhyan Grant scored a rare goal as Sydney FC ended a winless A-League run with a 2-0 home victory over Western United.

Playing in his 200th A-League game, Socceroos full back Grant rounded off a fine 47th minute move to slide the ball home In Wednesday's match at Netstrata Jubilee Oval.

His 10th A-League goal doubled the halftime lead that Sydney had earned through an 18th minute penalty from Bobo and the Sky Blues were ultimately good value for their win.

The victory, Sydney's first in five games, lifted them to seventh, level on points with Brisbane, who held on to sixth by virtue of having scored more goals than the Sky Blues.

United finished with 10 men after veteran defender Andrew Durante caught Jordan Swibel with a a hand to the face in additional time.

Ninth-placed United have lost three successive games outside Victoria and four of their last five.

Grant had some early problems with the tricky Connor Pain, but was also involved in the move which ended with the penalty award and he also made several of his trademark surging runs.

"He (Grant) had one or two early moments in the game but after that he was really good and it was good to see him back to his best," Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

"That goal was overdue, he had a couple of very good chances against Brisbane and it was nice for him to score on his 200th A League game as well.

"It was pleasing to get three points, but I think we did it in style as well. We have been playing like that for the last three or four games.

"Its just good to get rewards for the way we've been playing."

With talisman Alessandro Diamanti left at home, United didn't have as much creative firepower as usual, but still made the slicker start.

They almost hit the front in the second minute when Pain hit a post.

Sydney worked their way into the game and the impressive Anthony Caceres forced Ryan Scott into a save in the goalkeeper's starting debut.

Former Sydney player Aaron Calver gave away the penalty after fouling Kosta Barbarouses and Bobo's powerful spot kick flicked Scott's fingers before bulging the net.

After Bobo's goal it was Sydney who created most of the chances.

The impressive Caceres forced a fine diving save from Scott.

United's Iker Guarrotxena had a shot stopped by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne following a rare error from captain and defender Alex Wilkinson.

The Sky Blues had opportunities to extend their lead after Grant's goal, but the visitors had few chances in the second half.

"Sydney were the better team tonight," said United catch Mark Rudan, who was disappointed VAR was used to determine Durante's fate at the end of the game.

Sydney's Milos Ninkovic limped off the field late In the game with a rolled ankle after being fouled by Tomislav Uskok, who got a yellow card for the late challenge.

Corica said Ninkovic told him the injury wasn't too bad but he would be checked on Thursday, with Sydney backing up quickly on Saturday.