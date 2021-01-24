The sides endured sweltering conditions with the temperature in Adelaide still in the mid-thirties before kick-off.

The Reds raced out of the blocks and could have opened the scoring inside two minutes.

Mohamed Toure flew past Ryan Shotton on the wing and carried the ball 20 metres to find himself with just Max Crocombe to beat in the Victory goal, but only managed a tame shot that was easily saved.

Five minutes later, Victory went close to breaking the deadlock after a Jake Brimmer set-piece was met perfectly by Rudy Gestede but the header bounced back off the upright.

That was to be the last action for Gestede who limped off a minute later injured.

Toure was again involved on 11 minutes when he was released by Ben Halloran and again his pace proved too much for the visitors' defence.

This time though, the winger could only find the side netting.

Adelaide continued to create chances and on 18 minutes a long ball out of defence by Jordan Elsey found Ryan Strain in acres of space. The full back stormed towards goal and forced a strong save from Crocombe.

Just before the break, Victory winger Elvis Kamsoba was put through one-on-one with Reds keeper James Delianov but his shot was well saved.

Adelaide started the second half in much the same fashion it wasn't long before Toure broke the deadlock.

Superbly put through by debutant Javi Lopez, who had replaced Strain at the break, Toure outmuscled Dylan Ryan, took the ball inside the area and picked out the far bottom corner with a finessed left-footed strike.

Victory pushed for an equaliser and Marco Rojas scuffed a glorious chance after the hour when he was inadvertently through on goal after an Adelaide ricochet, but a heavy touch saw Delianov race off his line and easily collect.

United had bounced back from their 5-3 loss to Perth Glory three days earlier, impressing Adelaide coach Carl Veart with their resolute response.

"The performance in Perth wasn't what the players were happy with, not just the coaching staff," he said.

"Tonight they responded magnificently – their commitment and the fight they showed tonight, that's what we expect."

Victory coach Grant Brebner acknowledged United were the better team on the night.

"That's not to say that we didn't have a good night but I think if you look at the chances created they would've been mightily frustrated had they not went out and won the game," he said.