SNAPSHOT OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GAME AGAINST FRANCE

* Result: France 4 Australia 1

* Key moments: After Craig Goodwin put the Australians a goal up, France respond as champions do: swiftly and with a brutal brilliance, with Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud scoring in the 27th and 32nd minutes to restore world football's order. Kylian Mbappe's header in the 68th wrapped up the three points. Giroud's second goal three minutes later sent the Socceroos into despair, while drawing him level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals as France's all-time top-scorer.

* Player of the match: French megastar Mbappe dined out on Australia's callow right-back Nathaniel Atkinson, scoring one goal and having a boot in two others. The Socceroos simply had no answers for his pace and guile.

* Stat that matters: SIX. Graham Arnold turned to six World Cup debutants: Goodwin, Mitchell Duke, Riley McGree, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar and Atkinson. He brought on another five debutants as substitutes: Jason Cummings, Awer Mabil, Garang Kuol, Keanu Baccus and Milos Degenek, who attended Russia 2018 without taking to the pitch. Kuol, at 18 years and 68 days old, became the youngest ever player to represent the Socceroos at a World Cup.

* Quote of the day: "We've been working hard on building that belief and the way we started I think that they believed. We just got punished by our mistakes and the delivery of their crosses was right on target." - Australia coach Graham Arnold on what went wrong.

* What's next: The Australians meet Tunisia (Saturday 9pm AEDT) in what shapes as a defining clash. Knock off the Tunisians, who held Denmark to a goalless draw in their Group D opener, and the Socceroos have a pulse ahead of their clash with the Danes (December 1, 2am AEDT).