Newcastle coach Craig Deans has lauded his team's fight to see off a struggling Melbourne Victory 1-0 and extend their A-League unbeaten run to five games.

The Jets struck through 50th-gamer Angus Thurgate in the 72nd minute, securing all three points after previously having two massive penalty shouts controversially waved away.

"We had moments where we had to really battle it out and Victory's a very good team - they're just going through a bad patch at the moment but they're still a difficult team to beat, especially here in Melbourne," Deans said.

"So I'm very happy for the players - another strong effort defensively, and a little bit better than last week in terms of creating chances.

"So I'm pleased, and we just want to keep winning games and moving up the table."

It was another rough day for last-placed Victory - who have now lost five of their opening seven matches - in front of 5,166 fans at AAMI Park.

Grant Brebner dropped skipper Leigh Broxham to the bench, with Adama Traore given the captain's armband, while Callum McManaman returned from injury.

Newcastle dominated early but failed to capitalise - and as the half went on, McManaman was superb on the right wing, creating multiple chances.

Victory's Storm Roux was lucky to get away with a yellow card in the 29th minute for a high boot on Connor O'Toole - and after hitting his head in the incident, made way for Broxham in the 38th.

The home side's best chance came in the 48th minute, with Newcastle goalkeeper Jack Duncan diving to tap McManaman's long-range rocket onto the post.

The Jets screamed for a handball penalty when Broxham kicked the ball up into his own arm in the 56th minute but had their pleas waved away by referee Kurt Ams.

Just six minutes later, Victory's Jacob Butterfield cut down Luka Prso in the 18-yard box, but despite a lengthy VAR review, the Jets were again denied a spot-kick.

Victory goalkeeper Max Crocombe made an excellent double save to deny Roy O'Donovan, then Valentino Yuel in the 67th minute.

But just five minutes later, Yuel turned the Victory defence inside-out then laid the ball on a platter for Thurgate, who drilled home a classy finish.

Victory had already lost Nick Ansell to a hamstring injury when their day went from bad to worse as Traore limped off in the 82nd minute with his own hamstring complaint - and they had no substitutions left.

"We certainly give them a little bit too much respect," Brebner said.

"We certainly didn't get tight enough. We changed things to our favour ... but when it's a flip of a coin, who's winning games at the moment, it's not falling for us."