Oldham went down thank to a 86th minute strike from Danny Johnson.

Orient had slightly more possession, with 54% of the ball, with 12 shots to the Latic's 10.

Kewell said his team need to get better at finishing and take their chances.

"No disrespect to Leyton Orient, they came here and did a job," the Australian told The Oldham Times.

"They knew what they were good at, playing wide with two tall players trying to compete. The thing that we lacked was that quality in the final third. From the get-go, we looked slow, steady and it kind of felt lazy.

"The way that we wanted to play, when we did it, it worked, but we didn’t do it enough. [But] If you look back on the game there wasn’t too much that we let ourselves down with and we’re disappointed but we just need to work on our finishing.

"It’s frustrating, the players know it but sometimes a team is set up to frustrate you in certain ways. I don’t think they were looking for the win, they were waiting for the opportunities and all you need is one chance.

"I think you can clearly see that this league is a fantastic league, yes some of the decisions don’t go your way, but you’ve got to deal with that. We’ve got to pick ourselves up now, continue with what we are trying to achieve here and I’m sure it will happen."

